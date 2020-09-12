Trump: Bahrain to Join A Signing Ceremony at the White

Washington, MINA – Bahrain and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations. The US President Donald Trump, who announced on Friday, hailed the deal as a “historic breakthrough”.

In a joint statement, the United States, Bahrain and Israel said the agreement was reached after Trump spoke with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the same day.

“This is a historic breakthrough for further peace in the Middle East,” read the statement, Al Jazeera reported.

The deal comes after Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced a similar agreement last month.

Trump told to press, Bahrain would join Israel and the UAE for a signing ceremony at the White House on Sept. 15.

“It was unthinkable that this could happen so quickly,” he said of the Israel-Bahrain deal.

Trump’s son in law and senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner, hailed the agreement as “the culmination of four years of hard work” by the Trump administration.

“We are seeing the beginnings of a new Middle East, and the President has truly secured alliances and partners in making this happen,” said Kushner. (T/Hju

