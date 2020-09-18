Russia: Normalization Without Resolving Palestine Issue Won’t Bring Stability

Moscow, MINA – The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the Palestinian issue is very serious amid the normalization agreed upon between Israel, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, normalization with Israel is a misperception of the presence of stability in the Middle East without a solution to the Palestinian problem.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Russia as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and part of the International Quartet team, will continue to strive for comprehensive peace to end conflicts in the Middle East, Palinfo reported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry hopes that the leaders of Bahrain and the UAE will commit to striving for a two-state solution to the Palestinian problem, according to the agreement of the Arab leaders in 2002.

Peace in the Middle East must end the conflict and a just solution to the Palestinian problem, based on international rules that have been agreed by the United Nations, including Arab peace initiatives and the foundation of a two-state solution.

Thus, a very important effort in this phase is to restart direct negotiations, without any prior conditions, between Israel and Palestine.

“History has proven that it is impossible to achieve a permanent solution unless all parties are involved in these negotiations,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“We emphasize that the normalization of a number of Arab countries with Israel is not that urgent, because it is wrong to hope for stability in the Middle East region, without any solution to the Palestinian problem,” the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)