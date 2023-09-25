Saudi: Conditions for Normalization with Israel, Establishment of a Palestinian State

Riyadh, MINA – The Saudi Arabian government has a number of conditions so that normalization can be carried out with Israel, one of them is related to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

For months, Saudi Arabia and Israel have been discussing an agreement to normalize diplomatic relations brokered by the United States (US).

According to Middle East Monitor (MEMO) on Thursday, Saudi Arabia said any deal would require major progress towards establishing a Palestinian state. This concession has been difficult for Israel’s nationalist and right-wing government to make.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, including Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has rejected concessions to the Palestinian Authority (PA) government as part of the normalization of relations. They also rejected a freeze on the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Likewise, the Israeli parliament rejected concessions to Palestine. At least 12 members of parliament from the Likud Party have sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning against making concessions to Saudi Arabia in normalization negotiations brokered by the United States (US).

The letter was sent two hours before Netanyahu’s meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

“We will agree to peace only in exchange for peace. “There are no concessions in the country,” said the contents of the letter, reported by Middle East Monitor on Thursday.

“Israel defends its rights despite attempts to make peace with Arab countries,” the letter said.

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Yuli Edelstein and former UN ambassador Danny Danon were among the signatories to the letter. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)