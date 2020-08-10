Two Palestinian Refugees Died of Explosion in Beirut

Beirut, MINA – Two Palestinian refugees in Lebanon died from the explosion that occurred at the Port of Beirut on Tuesday, August 4.

Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Lebanon Samer Shehadeh said Palestinian refugee Firas Muteb Al-Dahwish died on Sunday due to his wounds caused by the large explosion.

According to Quds Press from local sources, Al-Dahwish lives in the city of Beirut. He was injured in the explosion and treated in hospital, but his life could not be helped.

Al-Dahwish comes from “Naameh”, a Palestinian village, northeast of Safad occupied. Before moving to the capital city of Beirut, he lived in the “Burj Al Shamali” camp in Tire (southern Lebanon).

Previously, Palestinian refugee Muhammad Daghim also died, while 13 others were injured and two people have not been found yet.

Shehadeh explained that those who were injured had been taken to Beirut Hospital, most of whom had improved.

The search for victims was still being carried out until the fifth day after the explosion. At least 158 ​​were declared dead, more than six thousand were injured and hundreds have not been found.

Meanwhile, the search for missing victims had to be hampered by clashes between protesters and security officials in Beirut.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society was forced to stop the search for victims until the situation was conducive. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)