SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Faces Deepening Hunger Amid 54 Days of Israeli Aid Blockade

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

21 Views

Humanitarian Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Humanitarian Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has raised the alarm over worsening hunger in Gaza as Israel’s blockade on humanitarian aid reaches 54 days, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement released by the agency, nearly 3,000 UNRWA trucks filled with lifesaving supplies are prepared to enter Gaza, but Israeli authorities continue to block their passage.

“The people in Gaza are hungry and the situation is desperate,” the agency stated, condemning the use of humanitarian aid as “a bargaining chip and a weapon of war.”

UNRWA stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the immediate lifting of the blockade to allow humanitarian aid to flow into the war-torn enclave. The agency also reported that overcrowded shelters are in critical condition, service providers are struggling, and remaining resources are rapidly depleting.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Sustain 95-Day Aggression on Jenin

The blockade, in place since March 2, has cut off essential food, medical, and humanitarian supplies. Human rights groups and international bodies have warned of an escalating humanitarian catastrophe.

The Israeli military resumed its operations in Gaza on March 18, ending a ceasefire that had begun on January 19. Since the start of its campaign in October 2023, Israel has reportedly killed over 51,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 84 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Attacks on Gaza Within 24 Hours

Tagblockade ceasefire Gaza Gaza war genocide humanitarian aid hunger International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israel Middle East Netanyahu Palestinian refugees UNRWA war crimes Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Humanitarian Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Faces Deepening Hunger Amid 54 Days of Israeli Aid Blockade

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

84 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Attacks on Gaza Within 24 Hours

  • 8 hours ago
Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Israel Admits Killing Bulgarian UN Staff Member in Gaza,

  • 17 hours ago
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Aid Blockade in Gaza Drives Territory Toward Total Collapse

  • Friday, 25 April 2025 - 10:48 WIB
International

ICC Rejects Israel’s Request to Suspend Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

  • Friday, 25 April 2025 - 08:28 WIB
Pro Palestine demonstrators (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Plan Tent Encampments at Columbia University

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 17:42 WIB
Load More
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:34 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya detained by Israeli Forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Lawyer Demands Urgent Action Against Torture of Abu Safiya

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza since Dawn Kill Dozens of Palestinians

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Indonesia

AWG and STAI Hold a Seminar in Commemorating 70 Years of the Asian-African Conference

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Gaza Baptist Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Admits to Attack Gaza Baptist Hospital

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 21:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us