Gaza Faces Deepening Hunger Amid 54 Days of Israeli Aid Blockade

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has raised the alarm over worsening hunger in Gaza as Israel’s blockade on humanitarian aid reaches 54 days, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement released by the agency, nearly 3,000 UNRWA trucks filled with lifesaving supplies are prepared to enter Gaza, but Israeli authorities continue to block their passage.

“The people in Gaza are hungry and the situation is desperate,” the agency stated, condemning the use of humanitarian aid as “a bargaining chip and a weapon of war.”

UNRWA stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the immediate lifting of the blockade to allow humanitarian aid to flow into the war-torn enclave. The agency also reported that overcrowded shelters are in critical condition, service providers are struggling, and remaining resources are rapidly depleting.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Sustain 95-Day Aggression on Jenin

The blockade, in place since March 2, has cut off essential food, medical, and humanitarian supplies. Human rights groups and international bodies have warned of an escalating humanitarian catastrophe.

The Israeli military resumed its operations in Gaza on March 18, ending a ceasefire that had begun on January 19. Since the start of its campaign in October 2023, Israel has reportedly killed over 51,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 84 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Attacks on Gaza Within 24 Hours