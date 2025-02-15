SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump’s Plan to Expel Gaza Residents, ARI-BP: A Major Crime

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – The plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to annex and expel Gaza residents is considered a major crime against humanity.  

This statement was made by the Steering Committee of the Indonesian People’s Alliance-Defend Palestine (ARI-BP) M. Hidayat Nur Wahid during a press conference titled “Gaza Not For Sale” at the Central Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) office in Jakarta on Friday.

“This must be anticipated and rejected. This is merely an attempt to divert attention and help Israel perpetuate its occupation of Palestine while realizing its ambition to establish Greater Israel,” emphasized Hidayat, who is also the Vice Chairman of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR RI). 

On February 9, 2025, Trump arrogantly declared his intention to buy and take over Gaza, emphasizing that Palestinian fighters should never return to the area. 

Also Read: Floods Hit South Sulawesi, 66 Villages in 14 Subdistricts Affected

According to Hidayat, Trump even claimed that Gaza is a dangerous place that must be destroyed due to its damaged infrastructure. However, he plans to transform Gaza into a modern region, which he calls the “Middle Eastern Riviera,” where people from various parts of the world can reside. 

“Trump wants to relocate 2.4 million Gaza residents to Egypt and Jordan, threatening to cut off aid to Cairo and Amman if they refuse,” Hidayat explained. 

Trump’s arrogant statements have drawn global condemnation, including from Arab countries traditionally close to the U.S. Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar have firmly rejected the proposal.

Additionally, countries such as Turkey, Spain, Ireland, Brazil, Poland, Slovenia, Scotland, Belgium, and the United Kingdom have also condemned the plan. 

Also Read: Budget for Indonesian Citizens Protection Program Abroad Cut by IDR 65 Billion

“Some of the countries rejecting the plan are even U.S. allies,” said Hidayat.

Meanwhile, one of the ARI-BP Steering Committee members, Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, emphasized that MUI had issued Fatwa No. 83 of 2023 on November 10, 2023, obliging Muslims to support the Palestinian struggle through ZISWAF (zakat, infaq, sadaqah, and waqf) donations and boycotts of Israeli products. 

“MUI also issued Irsyadat on March 10, 2024, highlighting the importance of supporting Palestine through various means, especially boycotts and donations,” said Prof. Sudarnoto, who is also the Chairman of International Relations at the Central MUI. 

Furthermore, the Ijtima’ Ulama of Indonesia’s Fatwa Commission VIII issued Decision No. 01/Ijtima’ Ulama/VIII/2024, declaring that supporting Palestine can be carried out through official military assistance by the Indonesian government.[]

Also Read: Islamic Finance Conference in Jakarta Highlights Halal and Thayyib Concepts as Solutions for Climate Financing

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

