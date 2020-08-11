Trump Backs Up Supporting Israel’s Annexation Plan

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled that President of the United States (US) Donald Trump is stepping down in support of Israel’s annexation plan of the occupied West Bank.

“For Trump, annexation is not his top priority at this point,” he said.

Netanyahu expressed this in an interview with Israeli media Channel 20 on Monday as quoted by Arab 48.

“It was clear from the start that we would not be able to impose our sovereignty (over the territories in the occupied West Bank) without American consent. If we didn’t need American approval, I would take this step. In the past, other prime ministers would have done it, ”said Netanyahu.

According to him, President Trump is currently busy with other things. The issue of annexation is no longer on the agenda, and it is also likely to overturn the recognition of sovereignty and implement sovereignty as well as other important political interests of the State of Israel in the near future.

“I have succeeded in gaining American recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving its embassy there, and of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan (occupied Syria), as well as obtaining American recognition of the legitimacy of settlements in the occupied West Bank,” he explained.

He added that he worked for three years with President Trump’s team to develop the “Deal of the Century” plan, which he believes is the only plan that guarantees Israel’s interests.

“None of this happened by chance,” he said.

It is noteworthy that Netanyahu has stated on more than one occasion his intention to carry out the unilateral annexation of areas in the occupied West Bank, and is subject to a coalition agreement with “Kahol Lavan” early last July to begin implementing his steps. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)