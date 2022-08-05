Transjakarta Launches STOP Campaign for Sexual Harassment in Public Spaces

Jakarta, MINA – PT Transport Jakarta (Transjakarta) initiated a series of STOP Sexual Harassment Campaign activities in order to prevent sexual harassment in public spaces.

Director of Operations and Safety of Transjakarta, Yoga Adiwinarto explained, the activity was carried out to provide a sense of security and comfort for Transjakarta customers.

He also realized that with the increased mobility in Transjakarta, especially with the longest integrated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in the world, which now has nearly 700,000 customers per day, congestion will automatically occur.

“So, at this time, we have started another activity or action that focuses on harassment, whether it is intentional or unintentional,” said Yoga at the Launching of the STOP Sexual Harassment Campaign at the Harmoni Transjakarta Bus Stop, Central Jakarta on Friday.

Transjakarta plans to add 1,801 Operational Service Officers (PLO) to prevent sexual harassment on the bus. The PLO is tasked with handling when things go wrong.

Previously, Transjakarta also operated pink buses specifically for women on Corridor 3 route since the end of last July to prevent the problem of sexual harassment in public transportation.

Yoga said that with this campaign, apart from focusing on increasing the number of pink buses, in the Stop Sexual Harassment campaign, it is hoped that victims and witnesses will have the courage to report.

“We are campaigning so that we must monitor other customers together and have the courage to speak up when we see other customers being harassed, we must dare to speak up, have the courage to help and if we become victims, we must have the courage to report,” he added.

He added that Transjakarta is committed to overseeing the reporting process to the authorities. This is because Transjakarta does not have the ability to take action or prosecute because that is the domain of the police.

“So, we are committed to assisting victims from the time of handling and also to reporting. However, if the victims themselves do not dare to report, it is difficult for us to provide assistance,” he said.

The Head of the DKI Jakarta Transportation Agency, Syafrin Liputo, representing the Governor of DKI Jakarta who was present on the occasion, appreciated Transjakarta’s efforts to prevent sexual harassment.

He appealed to prevent and deal with violence against women and children in public transport, so public transport operators are required to provide counseling on the handling of sexual violence to transport drivers.

In addition, attaching emergency telephone stickers for handling victims of sexual harassment, and providing audio or video prevention of sexual violence.

“Transport operators need to provide assessment and assistance to reporters and witnesses of sexual harassment cases,” said Syafrin.

In addition, it is also necessary to optimize the infrastructure of the Friends of Women and Children Post (Pos SAPA) available at bus stops and stations.

“SAPA Postal services are available at all bus stops and MRT in the Jakarta area, including 23 bus stops managed by Transjkarta,” he said.

Syafrin also stated that it is very important for stakeholders to collaborate and be fully committed and take pro-active actions in protecting the prevention and handling of acts of violence against women and children starting from preventing, reporting, and following up on its handling.

“The role of BUMD, BUMN, academics, community communities and the citizens themselves is very necessary together to prevent these various acts of sexual harassment,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)