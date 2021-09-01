Tokyo Paralympics, Indonesia Wins Three Medals

Tokyo, MINA – Indonesia’s medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics until Tuesday has won three medals, one silver and two bronze medals.

The silver medal was won by Ni Nengah Widiasih from the weight lifting event, while the bronze was won by Sapto Yogo Purnomo in the 100 meter T37 event and in para-table tennis through David Jacobs.

Chef de Mission (CdM) of the Indonesian contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Andi Herman ensured that the contingent he led remained enthusiastic about the remaining matches of the four-year disability sports event.

“Our efforts are to remain consistent in maintaining the spirit of the athletes,” Andi said, during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Currently, Indonesia is ranked 59th in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic medal standings, just below Argentina. (T,/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)