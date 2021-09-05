Indonesia Wins two Gold Medals at Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo, MINA – On the last day of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Indonesia won two gold medals and one silver medal from the badminton branch. The acquisition of gold and silver medals changed Indonesia’s position to rank 43.

The total medals obtained in this prestigious sporting event are 9 medals, consisting of two gold medals, three silver medals and four bronze medals, quoted from the website of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia on Sunday.

The last three medals were wo by Indonesian badminton athlete Leani Ratri Oktila.

The two golds were obtained by Leani Ratri Oktila when paired with Khalimatus Sadiyah from the women’s doubles number. One more gold medal was obtained when paired with Hary Susanto in the mixed doubles number.

While one silver medal for Leani Ratri was obtained from the women’s singles number.

President Joko Widodo praised and appreciated the achievements made by Indonesian badminton athlete Leani Ratri Oktila at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. (T/RE1)

