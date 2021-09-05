Indonesia Wins First Gold Medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo, MINA – A new history for Indonesia at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. For the first time during a world-class sporting event for people with disabilities, Indonesia finally won a gold medal on Saturday.

The Red-White contingent’s inaugural gold medal was contributed by the SL3-SU5 women’s doubles through the badminton sport at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics through Leani Ratri Oktila/Khalimatus Sadiyah.

In the final match which took place at Yoyogi National Stadium, Ratri/Khalimatus won over the Chinese pair, Cheng Hefang/Ma Huihui in two straight games, 21-18, 21-12.

The victory ensured Ratri/Khalimatus won the first gold medal for Indonesia. Ratri/Alim’s gold donation was warmly welcomed by the Chef de Mission of the Indonesian contingent, Andi Herman.

“Excellent, extraordinary and extraordinary. That is the maximum result achieved by Indonesian players because they won the first gold medal for the Indonesian contingent,” said Andi Herman.

Prior to the gold medal that was won by Ratri/Alim, Indonesia had also added a silver medal from the men’s singles badminton SU5 through Dheva Anrimusti and bronze from Suryo Nugroho.

Indonesia’s opportunity to add gold medals is still wide open. There are still two representatives of Indonesia who will appear in the two final numbers.

Ratri will appear in the SL4 women’s singles final against Chinese player Cheng Hefang on Sunday.

Ratri will then appear again in the SL3-SU5 mixed doubles final with Hary Susanto against the French pair, Mazur Lucas/Noel Faustine at 10.15 WIB. (T/RE1)

