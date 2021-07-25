Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Indonesian Weightlifter Wins Silver Medal

Tokyo, MINA – Male weightlifter, Eko Yuli Irawan, managed to present a second medal for Indonesia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Eko Yuli won the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medal from the men’s 61 kg class at the Tokyo International Forum on Sunday.

Eko recorded a total lift of 302kg (snatch, clean & jerk). Of the three snatches, the 32-year-old lifter posted the best lift of 137kg.

Two of the three snatches of Eko Yuli Irawan had to end in failure. In the clean & jerk class, he recorded his best lift of 165kg.

Eko Yuli Irawan only lost to the Chinese representative, Fabin Li, who recorded a total of 313kg in snatch, clean & jerk.

With this total force, Fabin Li managed to win the men’s 61kg weightlifting gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

While the bronze medal was won by the representative of Kazakhstan, Igor Son with a total snatch, clean & jerk weighing 294 kg.

The medal won by Eko Yuli Irawan is the second medal for Indonesia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Previously, Windy Cantika Aisah managed to win a bronze medal from the women’s 49kg weightlifting sport. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)