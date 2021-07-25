Five Palestinian Representatives at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, MINA – The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will start from July 23 to August 8, 2021. Palestine also shows high representation and healthy competition in the world arena.

Palestine sent five representatives to the world’s biggest sporting event, this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Here are the five Palestinian representatives who will compete in several sports at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

First, Wesam Abu Rmilah. Born in Jerusalem on December 10, 1995, the 25-year-old athlete will compete in judo, the 81 kilogram category.

Abu Rmilah will face Germany’s Dominic Ressel at the Nippon Budokan stadium on 27 July.

His father also competed in national-level judo in Palestine and served as a coach in the sport. His brothers Ahmed and Amr also represent Palestine in judo.

Previously, Abu Rmilah competed at the World Championships in 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, and in 2015 in Astana. He competed at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, the 2019 Asia-Oceania Championships in Abu Dhabi, and the Grand Prix in Antalya in 2017.

Second, Yazan Al-Bawwab. Palestinian young players, born October 30, 1999 will take part in the Olympics in the swimming category.

He will compete in the Men’s 100 meters freestyle on July 27 at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Bawwab was raised in Dubai, and holds both Italian and Palestinian citizenship.

Third, Hanna Barakat. The athlete who was born on September 1, 1999 will compete in the women’s 100m track.

Hanna joined Brown University’s Women’s Track & Field Program in 2017 where she started her college career by finishing first in 60 meters at the URI Sorlien Memorial Invitational in a time of 7.78 during the indoor season.

Since 2019-2020, she has also been part of several highly successful relay teams in the 4x100m and 4x400m.

Hanna’s father Mohammed Barakat competed at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles for Team USA in field hockey.

Fourth, Muhammad KH Hamada. The 19-year-old player, born March 14, 2002, will participate in weightlifting (men’s 96 kilograms).

The first event that Hamada will participate in is at the Tokyo International Forum on July 31.

Previously, the young athlete competed at the Asian Championships in 2020 and at the World Junior Championships in 2021.

Fifth, Dania Nour. 17 year old teenager, born 2 November 2003 is a swimmer from Bethlehem, Palestine.

Nour will swim in the Women’s 50m Freestyle competition at the Tokyo Aquatics Center on July 30.

In 2018, she represented Palestine at the 2018 Asian Games held in Indonesia. She competed in the women’s 50m freestyle, women’s 100m freestyle and women’s 50m butterfly.

In 2019, she represented Palestine at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships held in South Korea at the time. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)