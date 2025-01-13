Israeli Genocide in Gaza Kills 708 Athletes, Destroys 273 Sports Facilities

Gaza, MINA – The ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza has claimed the lives of 708 Palestinian athletes, including 95 children, and destroyed 273 sports facilities, as reported by Mustafa Sayam, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Sports Media Union, Anadolu Agency reported.

Among the latest victims are Ahmed Haroun, a coach of the Palestinian Al-Ribat Handball Club, who was killed by Israeli artillery in the Nuseirat refugee camp, and Anas Al-Dabaji, a young football player, who was killed in an airstrike that hit his family home in Gaza.

The total number of sports-related deaths has now reached 708, including 369 football players, 105 scouts and 234 athletes from other sports

The Israeli military has also destroyed 273 sports facilities in Gaza, leaving thousands of Palestinian athletes without a place to train.

These losses go beyond material damage and have severely affected the Palestinian sports community. Sayam stressed that the reported figures are likely underestimated due to the large number of missing people still buried under the rubble and areas that remain inaccessible due to the ongoing bombardment and blockade.

Since 7 October 2023, Israel’s campaign has claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives, mostly women and children. Gaza is facing widespread destruction, with tens of thousands of people losing their homes, food or basic services.

Israel’s actions continue despite arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for their role in committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel’s ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions. As the death toll among besieged and starving Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 46,565 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,660 injured in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza that began on October 7, 2023.

The death toll is expected to rise, with at least 11,000 still unaccounted for, believed to have died under the rubble of their homes across Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

