Indonesian Athlete Veddriq Leonardo Wins World Games Athlete of the Year 2024

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian rock climbing athlete Veddriq Leonardo has achieved a remarkable milestone by winning the prestigious title of World Games Athlete of the Year 2024.

This award is given to athletes who are recognized for their extraordinary contributions to sports and for inspiring the world through their dedication, performance, and achievements.

Veddriq was selected through a global voting system involving sports enthusiasts from various countries.

This achievement is the result of years of hard work in international climbing competitions, including his record-breaking performance in speed climbing at the 2024 World Cup.

Also Read: Cisarua Declaration, AWG Reaffirms Commitment to Reconstruct Gaza

Veddriq expressed his gratitude for the award, stating, “This is a very meaningful moment for me and, of course, for Indonesia. This title does not belong to me alone but to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey—my family, coaches, and the Indonesian people,” said Veddriq on Friday (January 31).

Yenny Wahid, President of the Indonesian Climbing Federation (FPTI), also praised Veddriq’s accomplishment.

“Veddriq has proven that Indonesian athletes have immense potential to compete on the global stage. This is an extraordinary achievement that will inspire the younger generation to pursue their dreams,” said Yenny.

Similar appreciation came from Raja Sapta Oktohari, President of the Indonesian Olympic Committee.

Also Read: Anies Baswedan: AWG Represents Muslims in the Struggle for Palestinian Independence

“This award highlights that Indonesian sports have high competitiveness at the international level. We are extremely proud of Veddriq, and this is a momentum to further develop rock climbing in the country,” he said.

On the international stage, José Perurena, President of the World Games Association, also commended Veddriq’s dedication.

“He is a symbol of passion and perseverance. His achievements inspire not only climbing athletes but for athletes across all sports worldwide,” said Perurena.

This recognition also opens greater opportunities for Indonesian rock climbing to gain international attention, while encouraging the improvement of facilities and athlete development within the country. []

Also Read: MER-C Dispatches Another Medical Team to the Gaza Strip

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)