Select Language

Latest
-416 min. agoASEAN Countries Hold Covid-19 Handling Meeting
-129 min. agoIndonesia Wins First Medal at Tokyo Olympics
7 hours agoPalestinian Youths Protest Israeli Settlement Construction on Mount Sabih
7 hours ago2020 Tokyo Olympics Officially Opened
8 hours agoPalestinians Hold March Protest Against Establishment of Israeli Settlements in Nablus
Slideshow

Indonesia Wins First Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Photo: Reuters

Tokyo, MINA – The Indonesian contingent won the first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The medal was presented by young lifter Windy Cantika Aisah who won a bronze medal in weightlifting.

According to a press statement from the Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia, competing at the Tokyo International Forum, Japan on Saturday, in the 49 kg class, Windy Cantika Aisah managed to record a total force of 194 kilograms.

Participation in the Tokyo Olympics this time is Windy’s debut in the Olympics.

The gold medal was won by Zhihui Hou from China, while the peacock medal was won by Saikhom Mirabai Chanu from India. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news