Indonesia Wins First Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, MINA – The Indonesian contingent won the first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The medal was presented by young lifter Windy Cantika Aisah who won a bronze medal in weightlifting.

According to a press statement from the Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia, competing at the Tokyo International Forum, Japan on Saturday, in the 49 kg class, Windy Cantika Aisah managed to record a total force of 194 kilograms.

Participation in the Tokyo Olympics this time is Windy’s debut in the Olympics.

The gold medal was won by Zhihui Hou from China, while the peacock medal was won by Saikhom Mirabai Chanu from India. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)