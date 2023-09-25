Muhammad Dwi Putra Wins Indonesia’s First Gold in Asian Games

Hangzhou, MINA – Muhammad Sejahtera Dwi Putra from shooting sports won the first gold for Indonesia at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Monday.

Dwi Putra, who joined the men’s 10 meter running target category shooting sport, recorded success in scoring a total of 578 points, with an average of 9’633 results from six shots made with details of 99, 97, 95, 95, 94, 98 taking place at Fuyang Yinhu Sports China Centre.

Dwi managed to beat Vietnamese athlete Huu Vuong Ngo who won a silver medal with a total of 571 points and South Korean athlete Jeong Yujin who won a bronze medal with 565 points.

With the first gold medal at the 19th 2022 Asian Games, Indonesia has now managed to record six medals, with details of one gold medal, one silver medal and four bronze medals. With this achievement, Indonesia is in 8th position in the temporary medal tally.

The following is a list of Indonesian athletes who won medals at the 19th Asian Games:

1. Muhammad Sejahtera Dwi Putra, men’s 10 meter running target shooting sport (gold medal)

2. Edgar Xavier Marvelo, men’s changquan wushu sport (silver medal)

3. Chelsea Corputty/Mutiara Rahma, women’s light-weight double sculls rowing event (bronze medal)

4. Ihram/Memo, men’s double sculls rowing event (bronze medal)

5. Rifqi Harits Taufiqurahman/Kakan Kusmana/Sulpianto/Asuhan Pattiha/Ferdiasyah/Denri Maulidzar Alghiffari/Ardi Isadi/Ujang Hasbulloh/Rendi Setia Maulana, men’s eight rowing event (bronze medal)

6. Muhammad Badri Akbar/Irfandi Julio/Muhammad Sejahtera Dwi Putra, shooting sport men’s team 10 meter running target (bronze medal). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)