Thousands Vehicles Parade across U.S Demanding Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

New York, MINA – In a widespread display of solidarity, thousands of vehicles paraded on Monday in many cities of the United States as part of ongoing events condemning the continued Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and calling for an immediate ceasefire, Wafa reports.

Caravans paraded through the streets of New York, Chicago, and the nation’s capital, Washington D.C., adorned with Palestinian flags and banners demanding an end to the deadly Israeli onslaught.

Massive marches took place in several U.S. states, including New York, where demonstrators rallied for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. In the city of Burlington, Vermont, another procession called for freedom for the Palestinian people.

Additionally, a protest gathered outside Cambridge City Hall in Massachusetts, urging the city council to swiftly pass a resolution calling for an end to the hostilities.

The demonstrations echoed a global outcry against the Israeli genocide in Gaza, with participants expressing their solidarity with the Palestinian people and urging world leaders to intervene in order to bring about a swift and just ceasefire to stop the bloodshed of innocent civilians. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)