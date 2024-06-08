Thousands of Muslims in Semarang Take to Street in Solidarity with Palestine (Photo: A Rosyid/MINA)

Semarang, MINA – Thousands of Muslims in Semarang, Central Java took to the streets to carry out a Peaceful Action to Defend Palestine with a convoy of vehicles on Friday afternoon.

The action to defend Palestine was initiated by the humanitarian organization Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in collaboration with the Semarang Islamic Community Forum (FUIS).

Convoy participants with hundreds of vehicles filled the city of Semarang, showing solidarity in defending Palestine, which is currently fighting against Zionist Israel.

Participants in the action were seen crowding the streets of Semarang City and passing from the Baiturrahman Mosque, Jalan Pahlawan-RSUP Dr. Kariadi-Tugu Muda-Jalan Pandanaran-Baiturrahman Mosque at Simpang Lima.

“Our brothers there exchanged heaven for death by starvation, sacrificing all their descendants to defend Al Aqsa, while we here still find it difficult to carry out a boycott of Jewish products,” said Central Java AWG Advisory Council M. Yatmin, while giving a speech in the courtyard of the Baiturrahman Mosque.

Based on MINA’s monitoring, thousands of people from various areas in Central Java such as Semarang, Kendal, Surakarta, Demak, Pekalongan and other cities also took part in this Peaceful Action to Defend Palestine.

The action represents the concern and solidarity of Indonesian Muslims for the Palestinian people who are currently suffering due to Israel’s indiscriminate aggressive military attacks in the Gaza Strip and elsewhere.

The Israeli military attack on the Gaza Strip which has been going on since October 7 last year has resulted in thousands of casualties and the destruction of residents’ homes, mosques and hospitals, as happened in the last few days with the bombing of the Rafah refugee tent, South Gaza which was claimed by the party. Israel as a “safe zone” from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)