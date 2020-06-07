Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Annexation

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis (Jews and Arabs) gathered on Saturday night at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, opposing their government’s plans to annex West Bank settlements and other areas.

Thousands of protesters waved Palestinian and Israeli flags and held placards against the West Bank occupation and the possibility of annexation of other parts in a rally organized by left-wing NGOs and political parties, Haaretz reported.

The protest was initially banned by the police because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the police relented and issued permits on Friday night.

“We, Palestinians and Jews, have done so much damage to each other. “We’re brothers, we’re here, we’re both, we can do more together than separately,” Anat Schrieber, a demo participant, told AFP.

Another participant, Eden, called for “justice for Palestine and peace for Israel and Palestine.”

“In the reality of apartheid there will be no peace for us or them, nor will there be justice,” he said.

A number of Israeli politicians also spoke at the protest.

“We are at a crossroads. The first path, towards society along with real democracy, civil and national equality for Arab citizens. The second path leads to hatred, violence, annexation and apartheid. We are here at Rabin Square to choose the first way, “Ayman Odeh, the head of the Joint List alliance of the majority Arab parties, said in his speech.

“There is no such thing as democracy for Jews alone. Just like Martin Luther King and his supporters in the United States, we must realize that without justice there can be no peace. And there will be no social justice if we don’t end the occupation, “he added.

In addition, the action also received support from US Senator Bernie Sanders and he also criticized Israel’s annexation plan for the West Bank. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)