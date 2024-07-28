Thousands Join Indonesia Peace Convoy in Solidarity with Palestine

Thousands of people from various communities, groups, and civil society organizations participated in the Palestinian solidarity event of the "Indonesia Peace Convoy" with the theme "Road to Freedom for Palestine" from the Al Azhar Grand Mosque to the West Parking of JIEXPO Kemayoran, Jakarta, on Saturday (27/7/2024). [Photo: Screenshot from AQL Islamic Center's YouTube channel]

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands peopel from various communities, groups, and civil society organizations joined the Palestinian solidarity action, part of the “Indonesia Peace Convoy,” on Saturday.

Participants embarked on a convoy themed “Road to Freedom for Palestine” from the Al Azhar Grand Mosque to the West Parking of JIEXPO Kemayoran.

According to observations from the AQL Islamic Center’s YouTube channel, thousands of participants, mostly dressed in black and white, gathered on Jalan Raden Fatah using two-wheeled vehicles starting at 07:00 a.m.

Participants of the “Road to Freedom for Palestine” also carried Palestinian symbols such as flags, kaffiyehs, and solidarity posters.

Leading the convoy was one of the initiators of the “Indonesia Peace Convoy,” KH Bachtiar Nasir.

According to a post on the Instagram account @indonesia.peace.convoy, the convoy route began on Jalan Raden Fatah next to the Al Azhar Grand Mosque in Kebayoran and ended at the West Parking of JIEXPO Kemayoran.

The Palestinian solidarity event was scheduled to conclude at 06:00 p.m.

In addition to the convoy, the peak of the Indonesia Peace Convoy event featured various activities such as monologues, speeches, bazaars, nasyid performances, prayers for Palestine, and a door prize of Umrah. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)