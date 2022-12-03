The Virtue of Patience

Residents carry out Friday prayers among the ruins of buildings after the Cianjur earthquake in Garogol Kidul, Cibulakan, Cugenang, Cianjur Regency, West Java, Friday (11/25). (Antara/Revelation Putro A)

By: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala says in Quran Surah Az-Zumar [39], verse 10:

قُلْ يٰعِبَادِ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ٱتَّقُوا۟ رَبَّكُمْ ۚ لِلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُوا۟ فِى هٰذِهِ ٱلدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةٌ ۗ وَأَرْضُ ٱللَّهِ وٰسِعَةٌ ۗ إِنَّمَا يُوَفَّى ٱلصّٰبِرُونَ أَجْرَهُمْ بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍ (الزمر [٣٩]: ١٠)

“Say: “O My faithful servants, fear your Lord.” Those who do good in this world obtain goodness. And God’s earth is wide. In fact, only those who are patient will be rewarded without limit.”

In Al-Kabir’s commentary, Imam Abu Bakar Muhammad bin Zakariya Ar-Razy explained that the verse was revealed in Makkah, before the order to migrate, when the Muslims were still weak.

Allah ‘Azza Wajalla gave good news to Rasulullah Shallallahu Alaihi Wasalam and his friends, that one day, they will get real success in life and victory.

This verse gives inspiration to believers, in facing all kinds of calamities and tests, they must always be optimistic, think positively, and have a broad outlook, as wide as the earth that stretches from east to west.

Muslims should not assume that disaster, test, even death is the end of a struggle. So, the main road to success is to be patient and never give up. Because the struggle requires tenacity, determination, and seriousness in getting what you want.

Allah ‘Azza Wajalla promises those who are patient in facing trials, for them an infinite reward, unlimited rewards. All of this is because of the virtue of being patient and having a very noble position in the sight of Allah, and indeed patience is a helper in all matters.

In the book “Madarijus Salikin” by Ibnul Qayyim Al-Jauzi, he defines, patience is to refrain from giving vent to lust and anger, controlling the tongue not to say dirty words and complain, and control the limbs not to act anarchically and violate sharia rules.

A person who is patient is not only open-minded when facing trials and calamities, but also has a firm stance (istiqamah) in fighting for the truth, always moves dynamically and is optimistic about achieving a better and meaningful future in life.

Patience is the “clothing” of the prophets. Patience is a gem that adorns the lives of the saints. Patience is like a pearl owned by righteous people. Patience is the main weapon, as well as a lamp for anyone who treads the path to true happiness and victory, in essential life.

In a hadith, Rasulullah Shalallahu alaihi wasallam said:

أَشَدُّ النَّاسِ بَلَاءً الأَنْبِيَاءُ ثُمَّ الْأَمْثَلُ فَالْأَمْثَلُ، يُبْتَلَى الرَّجُلُ عَلَى حَسَبِ دِيْنِهِ (التِّرْمِذِيُّ)

“The most severe trials and calamities are the prophets, then those who are below their degree, then those who are below their rank. A person is tested based on his religious level” (H.R. At-Tirmidhi).

Imam Al-Ghazali stated that patience can also be a therapy for liver disease. With patience, humans will be able to control themselves, think positively in all conditions, and have a high fighting spirit in facing all the problems of life that they face.

When someone gets a disaster, then he faces it patiently, then Allah ‘Azza Wajalla will erase his sins, raise his rank and position on His side, and provide a noble reward in the form of His pleasure and forgiveness.

In fact, Allah ‘Azza Wajalla gives disaster and tests to His servants as a sign that He loves His servants and to test their patience. With that patience, Allah ‘Azza Wajalla will give various virtues to His servants, including:

First, patience will make people understand how Allah ‘Azza Wajalla is Almighty over everything. A patient person is well aware that he is unable to predict what will happen and will be experienced next. Humans are only able to try, while the rest depends on fate and the provisions of Allah Azza Wajalla.

Patience is the main way in a struggle to victory, as Allah ‘Azza Wajalla says:

إِنَّ فِى ذٰلِكَ لَأَيٰتٍ لِّكُلِّ صَبَّارٍ شَكُورٍ (الشُّوْرىٰ [٤٢]:٣٣)

“Verily, in that there are signs (of power) for everyone who is patient and much grateful.” (QS As-Shura [42]: 33)

Shaykh Abdurrahman bin Nashir As-Sa’di explained the verse above, that only those who have patience will be able to become grateful servants. Only those who are patient can take lessons from every verse of Allah that he reads and spreads out in the universe.

Second, Allah ‘Azza Wajalla promises those who are patient, they will reap a good outcome after going through the trials and tests given. The ending of all the calamities and tests that he faces will lead to victory and success.

Allah’s promise ‘Azza Wajalla is contained in the letter Hud verse 49:

ۖ فَٱصْبِرْ ۖ إِنَّ ٱلْعَٰقِبَةَ لِلْمُتَّقِينَ (هود [١١]:٤٩)

“So be patient, indeed a good outcome is for those who are pious.”

The scholars explained that the verse above is an order to the people of Prophet Muhammad Shalallahu alaihi wasallam to be patient in conveying the guidance of the Quran and to be steadfast in facing all forms of obstacles and distractions, just as Prophet Nuh Alaihi Salam was patient in facing resistance and resistance from his people.

So, be patient in facing hardships and difficulties, because the destiny (decree) of Allah ‘Azza Wajalla has been valid since ancient times, that a good outcome is for those who adorn themselves with piety and patience.

Third, Allah ‘Azza Wajalla is with those who are patient, as He says in surah Al-Anfal [8] verse 46:

,…وَاصْبِرُوْاۗ اِنَّ اللّٰهَ مَعَ الصّٰبِرِيْنَۚ (الانفال [٨]:٤٦)

“…and be patient. Indeed, Allah is with those who are patient.”

The meaning of “Allah is with those who are patient” is, Allah ‘Azza Wajalla provides His help, help and support for those who are patient. Once in a while, Allah ‘Azza Wajalla will not abandon them. If Allah Ta’ala is with them, then they will definitely find a solution, a way out of all problems and achieve victory and happiness.

May Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala always give us unlimited patience, and we are all able to understand the virtues of patience and be able to apply it in struggles and solve every problem in our lives, Aamiin Ya Rabbal Alamin. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)