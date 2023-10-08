Prayers and Statements of Imaamul Muslimin to People of Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur in Indonesia prays for the Palestinian people in line with new fighting between resistance groups in the Gaza Strip and Israeli occupation forces.

“May the Palestinian people be given strength and victory in returning the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the land of their blood,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah in written message to MINA.

“May Allah destroy the power of the Zionists and their supporters from the roots.”

Imaam hopes that with the large and surprising military operations carried out by Hamas and other militant groups in the Gaza Strip which began on Saturday morning, the world will know that the Palestinian people still exist and exist, “and they will continue to develop their war technology so that they will definitely win with God’s help.”

“So that all Muslims and humans who have a good conscience continue to pray for the Palestinian people, so that they return to their country and the Al-Aqsa Mosque returns to the hands of Muslims and the Zionists are immediately expelled from Palestine with contempt as they insulted the Palestinian people, humanity and the people “Islam especially during this time,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah.

According to him, every struggle will bring victims.

“For those who are haq (righteous) the reward will be heaven and for those who are false the reward will be hell,” he said.

“To the Palestinian people, we say: Keep fighting, be sure that all Muslims are behind you and their prayers accompany you every step of the way.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)