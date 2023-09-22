Imam Yakhsyallah: IBF Encourages Muslims to Love Reading Books

Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur during a visit to the Silaturrahim AM 729Khz Radio Booth at the 2023 Islamic Book Fair, Istora, Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (22/9/2023). (Doc. Abdullah MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur visited the Islamic Book Fair 2023 in Jakarta on Friday. He said, IBF encourages Muslims to love reading books more.

“Reading is the most important thing in Islamic law, as we know, the first surah that was revealed was Surah Al-Alaq regarding the command to read,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah during a visit to the Radio Silaturrahim AM 729Khz booth at the 2023 Islamic Book Fair, Istora, Senayan, Jakarta on Friday.

Imaam Yakhsyallah appreciated three institutions, namely Rasil, MINA News Agency and Insan Mandiri School, which this year we joined in one booth together.

“This booth was used by three institutions, Rasil, MINA and Insan Mandiri. “Thank God, the visitors are starting to get busy,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah, who is also on the Rasil Sharia Council.

Imaam Yakhsyallah’s hope for all brothers and sisters when visiting IBF or the largest book exhibition in Southeast Asia is to look at the Rasil booth.

“Welcome to visiting IBF, welcome to our booth, so you can preach especially MINA, Rasil, Insan Mandiri and also other institutions,” he said.

IBF 2023, which is being held by the Indonesian Publishers Association (IKAPI) DKI Jakarta, will be held from 20-24 September 2023, at Istora Gelora Bung Karno, Senayan Jakarta. This year, IBF raised the theme “Being Moral and Achieving with Islamic Literacy”.

This year IBF was enlivened by the presence of 71 book publishing companies and 33 multi-product companies. All participants occupied 191 booths.

A total of 124 booths will be filled by participants from book publishing companies, 55 booths will be filled by multi-product companies and the remaining 12 booths will be filled by media and sponsors. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)