Islamic Book Fair 2023 Officially Opened

Jakarta, MINA – Southeast Asia’s largest book exhibition, Islamic Book Fair (IBF) 2023, which was held by the Indonesian Publishers Association (IKAPI) DKI Jakarta officially opened on Wednesday.

“Bismillahirrahmanirrahim, with this the Islamic Book Fair 2023, is officially opened,” said Anton Sukarna, Director of Sales and Distribution of Bank Sariah Indonesia together with 21 leaders of Indonesian Islamic boarding schools at Istora, Senayan, Jakarta.

On that occasion, Chairman of IKAPI DKI Jakarta Hikmat Kurnia emphasized the importance of literacy for a nation.

“As a nation, we need a foundation. As Muslims we need a clear foundation. “And thank God, we have Islamic literacy that focuses on the Prophet, then continues on to other glories of Islam,” said Kurnia.

“The world is changing, the world is moving very fast, for that we need literacy. Without literacy we will not know the changes that occur. “That’s why literacy is the foundation for the birth of a great nation,” he added.

This was also conveyed by the Chairman of the IBF 2023 Committee, Abdul Hakim, in his speech. He emphasized the importance of Islamic literacy in shaping the nation’s morals and achievements and that investment in Islamic literacy will never lose.

“In the course of national life, achievements cannot be built without morals. Morals can be obtained, achievements can be had but what can be the basis? So Islamic literacy which is based on revelation and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad is an important part of forming a moral and high-achieving attitude.

The 21st Islamic Book Fair (IBF) will be held from 20-24 September 2023, at Istora Gelora Bung Karno, Senayan Jakarta. This year, IBF raised the theme of Morals and Achievement with Islamic Literacy.

This year IBF was enlivened by the presence of 71 book publishing companies and 33 multi-product companies. All participants occupied 191 booths.

A total of 124 booths will be filled by participants from book publishing companies, 55 booths will be filled by multi-product companies and the remaining 12 booths will be filled by media and sponsors. (T/RE1/P2)

