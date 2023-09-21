Chair of IBF 2023: The Importance of Islamic Literacy in Shaping Morals and Achievement

Jakarta, MINA – The Chair of the 2023 Islamic Book Fair (IBF) Committee, Abdul Hakim, emphasized the importance of Islamic literacy in shaping the nation’s morals and achievements.

“In the course of national life, achievements cannot be built without morals. Morals can be obtained, achievements can be had. But what is the basis for this? “So Islamic literacy which is based on the revelation and sunnah of the Prophet and his companions is an important part of forming an attitude of morality and achievement,” said Hakim at the opening of Southeast Asia’s largest book exhibition, IBF 2023 at Istora, Senayan, Jakarta on Wednesday.

“Hopefully, we will be able to realize not just a text but this place (IBF) will become a realization for having good morals and achieving with Islamic literacy,” he said.

IBF 2023, which is being held by the Indonesian Publishers Association (IKAPI) DKI Jakarta, will be held from 20-24 September 2023, at Istora Gelora Bung Karno, Senayan Jakarta. This year, IBF raised the theme “Being Moral and Achieving with Islamic Literacy”.

This year IBF was enlivened by the presence of 71 book publishing companies and 33 multi-product companies. All participants occupied 191 booths.

A total of 124 booths will be filled by participants from book publishing companies, 55 booths will be filled by multi-product companies and the remaining 12 booths will be filled by media and sponsors. (T/RE1/P2)

