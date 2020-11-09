Minister Retno Inaugurates INA-LAC Business Forum Digital Platform

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi on Monday inaugurated the digital platform of the Indonesia-Latin America and Caribbean Business Forum (INA-LAC) virtually.

The platform features an online showcase of Indonesian and Amlatkar export products as well as 108 ready-to-offer Indonesian investment projects equipped with a one-on-one business meeting appointment feature.

The platform was inaugurated at the opening of the 2nd INA-LAC Business Forum which took place on a hybrid basis for three days on 9-11 November 2020.

The forum with the theme Smart Partnership: Refocusing Indonesia and Latin America and the Caribbean Economic Relations in the Time of Pandemic was held virtually and attended by the Indonesian Minister of Trade, the Governor of Bank Indonesia, the Minister of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, and the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of BUMN RI.

Meanwhile, from the Latin American and Caribbean region (Amlatkar), the Chilean Foreign Minister represented the Pacific Alliance, the Secretary General of the Central American Integration System (SICA), and the Uruguay Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs representing MERCOSUR.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of Indonesia and Amlatkar collaborating in the context of joint economic recovery in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The two regions must also determine a vision for future cooperation to create economic opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Chilean Foreign Minister appreciated the holding of the INA-LAC Business Forum as a form of Indonesia’s commitment to strengthening economic relations with the Amlatkar area through various platforms, including the use of technology.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Uruguay also emphasized the same thing, MERCOSUR, as the fifth world economy power, has a commitment to strengthen economic cooperation in the Southeast Asian region, especially through the formation of free trade agreements.

The INA-LAC 2020 Business Forum on the first day was attended by more than 400 participants from business circles as well as a number of stakeholders from the two regions.

In addition to the business meeting agenda, at the opening session of the INA-LAC 2020 Business Forum, various documents were also signed, including the signing of the MoU of RI-Chile Halal Product Guarantee Cooperation. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)