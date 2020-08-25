Fatah Criticizes Arab League’s Reluctant to Discus UAE-Israel Normalization

Ramallah, MINA – A prominent leader of the Fatah Movement criticized the Arab League’s abandonment of holding an emergency meeting at the request of the Palestinian Leadership to discuss the United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relations with Israel.

Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Saturday that the Arab League will hold regular meetings on September 9 at the ministerial level, MEMO reported Monday.

On August 13, the US President Donald Trump announced a peace agreement between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi says the deal is an attempt to prevent Tel Aviv’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank.

However, opponents believe normalization efforts have begun over the years because Israeli officials have paid official visits to the UAE and attended conferences in countries that have no diplomatic relations with Israel.

Netanyahu reiterated last week that the annexation would not be canceled, but only postponed.

The Palestinian government has withdrawn its ambassador to the UAE in protest at the country’s agreement to normalize relations with Israel.

Palestinian President official spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the deal was “a betrayal of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause.” (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)