Islamic Book Fair 2020 Ready to Held in Jakarta on February 26-March 1

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Publisher Association (IKAPI) is ready to hold the 19th Islamic Book Fair (IBF) book exhibition at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on February 26 to March 1 2020.

The committee explained on Tuesday, IBF 2020 raised the theme: ‘Islamic Literacy; Light for the Country ‘, which is expected to be a light for the people, for the country, the progress, and glory of the nation. Because, through an exhibition of Islamic books by Muslim intellectuals, both in the golden era to the present, will be exhibited at the IBF 2020 event.

The committee provided around 300 booths to enliven the implementation of the Islamic Book Fair 2020.

In addition, various activities will also enliven the IBF 2020 event series, including book review of national and international figure meetings, seminars, talkshows, contests, grand tablighs or Islamic studies, and other events packed with edutainment approach.

It is estimated visitors to the exhibition, not only come from Jakarta, but also from outside the city, even to foreign countries, such as Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and others.

Participants, visitors, and the excitement of the event, as well as books and items on display, make the IBF always becomes a tourist destination and routine agenda for students, schools, boarding schools, colleges, and intellectuals. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)