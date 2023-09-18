Islamic Book Fair Held at Istora Senayan, Jakarta on September 20-24 

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Publishers Association (IKAPI) DKI Jakarta is again holding the 21st Islamic Book Fair (IBF) which will be held on 20-24 September 2023, at Istora Gelora Bung Karno, Senayan Jakarta.

Chairman of IBF 2023, Abdul Hakim, said that this year’s IBF will be enlivened by the presence of 71 book publishing companies and 33 multi-product companies. All participants will occupy 191 exhibition stands provided by the committee. This is the written statement received by MINA on Monday.

A total of 124 booths will be filled by participants from book publishing companies, 55 booths will be filled by multi-product companies and the remaining 12 booths will be filled by media and sponsors.

He was grateful to see the enthusiasm of the public and book people welcoming this year’s IBF.

Since IBF 2023 was first launched on March 14 2023, many publishing companies and multi-product companies have registered to become participants.

“From year to year the IBF always attracts attention. “Because currently the presence of IBF is not only a book exhibition but also a moment to increase knowledge and network of friends,” said Abdul Hakim.

IBF 2023 itself is planned to be opened by 21 kiai leading Islamic boarding schools throughout the Greater Jakarta. The concept of the event was made to prioritize gratitude for all the blessings that God has given so that IKAPI DKI can continue to hold IBF.

“At this event we will also present a scientific oration from the 2023 Islamic Book Figure. This scientific oration is the core of the explanation of the theme of the 2023 IBF event. It is hoped that through this scientific oration, Islamic book practitioners and the public can better appreciate their role in building a society with morals and achievements,” said Abdul Hakim. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)