The Virtue of Laylat al-Qodar

By Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) KH Yakhsyallah Mansur

Laylatul al-Qodar is among the most important favors of other favors that Allah gives to the Ummah of Prophet Muhammad and His virtues and gifts do not match them.

“Laitul al-Qodar is only devoted to the people of Prophet Muhammad Sallahu Alahi Wassalam and not given to other people before the Prophet Muhammad. Starting from the Prophet Adam to the Prophet Isa, “said Imaam Yakhsyallah in tausyah Fajr on Tuesday.

“With our thanks for the greatest pleasure with the existence of that Laylat al-Qodar, even though it is not enough to match it or match the night,” he added.

He explained Laylat al-Qadr is also a very glorious night and no one could match it, and Allah doubled the deeds done that night.

“There is no night that is more important than laitul qodar,” he said.

Furthermore, Laylat al-Qodar also has a lot of wisdom. “Why do we have to turn on Laylat al-Qodar? Remembering the favor of Allah in the form of the Quran to us which in it as a guide for all mankind”.

As for why it is called Laylat al-Qodar, Imaam Yakhshallah says there are four points.

First, the magnitude of His glory, virtue and position that night. Hence, it is called Laylat al-Qodar.

Second, because the person who performs worship that night, according to God, he will be a starting person and a great person.

Third, because Allah sent down the great book to the Apostles who have greatness, and Allah specialized to the great people namely the people of Prophet Muhammad.

Next, the fourth one. God determines on that night what all he wants from his provisions, until the coming year. As in his word that night it was decided wisely.

As for the virtues or privileges of Laylat al-Qodar there are eight points, the first. It has been revealed by Allah on the Quran. Then the second, Allah makes practices better than 1000 months.

Third, descending that night, Angel Gabriel and the angels came to earth to secure all human prayers until the dawn.

“It is a pity if there are people on the night of Laylat al-Qadr not using it to pray,” he said.

Then the fourth one. A night full of security and peace, where God determines that night of peace.

Fifth, who is prevented from getting his goodness, then he will be prevented from getting further goodness.

“So, if it’s difficult to get good on that night, then on another night it will be difficult to get it,” he added.

Sixth, standing on that night to pray solely because of Allah. Then, sins will be forgiven and include both small and large sins, and the grace of God is broader than desired.

Then the seventh, Allah revealed about the importance of surah Laylat al-Qodar which is read until doomsday.

The last eight, on that night a human journey is determined for a year and it is recorded when death per individual.

“Allah commands us to believe in destiny and commands us to do the deeds we know, including Laylat al-Qadr. We don’t need to ask about fate when it will arrive. Everything is only a matter of God, the task of humans is just trying, “he said. (T/RE1)

