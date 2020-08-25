The US Police Shot 7 Times Jacob Blake on the Back

Kenosha, MINA – Wisconsin State Police, United States (US) shot 7 times in the back of a black man from close range.

The state governor identified the victim as Jacob Blake as 29 years old.

The victim was immediately flown to the hospital by helicopter on Sunday night. He is now in serious condition.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the chronology of a police incident with Blake in the apparently unarmed town of Kenosha.

Blake was seen walking towards the car when two officers followed him pointing firearms.

When Blake opened the car door, one of the policemen was seen grabbing his shirt and shooting him from behind.

A total of 7 shots were heard followed by a continuous sound of car horns.

Civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump who represents the George Floyd family said Blake’s three sons were in the car when his father was shot.

According to police statements quoted by Sky News Tuesday, they were summoned to a domestic incident at 5:11 p.m., but did not give details about what caused the shooting at Blake.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said Blake was breaking up a fight between two women when the police arrived.

Wisconsin State Governor Tony Evers tweeted, “We oppose excessive use of force and outright escalation when dealing with black Wisconsin citizens.”

Sky News said the Wisconsin investigative division is investigating the shooting and would try to “provide prosecutors with a report of the incident within 30 days”.

This incident again sparked a big demonstration. The city of Kenosha in Wisconsin immediately imposed a curfew until 7 a.m. on Monday, after crowds rallied by throwing Molotov cocktails and bricks at police.

At that time, demonstrations and large riots swept the US, after African-American George Floyd was killed by having his neck crushed by the knee of a white policeman for 8 minutes 46 seconds. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)