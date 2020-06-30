British Black Lives Matter Movement Calls Justice for Palestine

London, MINA – Britain’s Black Lives Matter movement calls for justice for Palestine, as Israel seeks to annex the occupied West Bank and British politicians have been silenced for opposing Israeli plans.

“As Israel moves forward with the annexation of the West Bank, and the mainstream of British politics is blocked from its right to criticize Zionism and colonial Israel, we loudly and clearly stand alongside our Palestinian friends. PALESTINA IS INDEPENDENT, “the group said on Twitter on Monday (June 29).

Quoted from The New Arab, the group then released information about Israel’s illegal occupation of the West Bank. They say, the war against racism and colonialism must be universal.

“We stand with the Palestinians at this most urgent time, and oppose the accelerated attack on their rights mentioned above and in many other sources.”

The group’s Tweet received a lot of support, prompting broad discussion about Black-Palestinian solidarity.

“Palestine has long supported the struggle of black people against racism. There is a very important relationship between the two struggles for decades, “said the Palestinian organization SunBird.

Black Lives Matter’s comments about British politics were “blocked” several days after a prominent opposition party member who fired for sharing a message in support of “Black Lives and Palestinian”.

Politician Rebecca Long-Bailey is asked to step down as Shadow Education Minister last week after agreeing to an interview with an actress who claimed US police accused of killing George Floyd learned his tactics from Israeli forces.

Israel has occupied the West Bank illegally since 1967. They committed various violations against Palestinian civilians, human rights groups said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)