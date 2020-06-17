Americans Muslim Call for Reform of Police Practice

Washington, MINA – After George Floyd’s death at the hands of the police, dozens of Muslim organizations in the United States (US) gathered to call for reform of police practices and support black-led organizations.

“The sacrifice of unarmed Black Muslims has a long and troubling history,” said a coalition statement signed by more than 90 civil rights, advocacy, community and religious organizations released on Monday, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

“As American Muslims, we will use our diversity, strength, and resilience to demand this reform because black people are important,” the statement said.

Proposed changes include banning racial profiles and maneuvers that restrict blood flow or oxygen to the brain, such as chokeholds; making prosecutors more easily legally hold law enforcement accountable; and redirecting police funds to public health, education, employment, and housing programs.

The statement also calls for the establishment of federal standards on which use of violence is reserved as a last resort, only if absolutely necessary and after having used up all reasonable options.

“We also urge all American Muslims to call on their present members of Congress and demand a stronger response from them,” said Farhana Khera, Executive Director of Muslim Advocates, one of the organizers of the statement. (T/RE1)

