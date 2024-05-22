The Spirit of Al-Aqsa Mosque Guardian Women Never Wanes

By, Ali Farkhan Tsani

People call them “Murabithun Al-Aqsa”, which means the Guardians of Al-Aqsa Mosque. While, the women are called “Murabithat Al-Aqsa” the Guardians Women of Al-Aqsa.

They are a group of young men dan women who ready to guard and tespond Al-Aqsa’s calling whenever needed. They automatically move quickly spreading in front of the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque to carry out their duties.

They are used to being beaten, detained, expelled from Al-Aqsa but they enjoyed those all as part of a sign of a noble struggle.

The wounds he suffered would later become a witness before Allah that he had come face to face with the enemies of Allah and His Messenger, namely the Jewish Zionists.

All of this never prevented them from being placed at the gates of Al-Aqsa.

“There is no return to Al-Aqsa without victory,” said Khadijah Khuwais, a mother of five. One of the Murabithat.

“We are women who are ready to defend Al-Aqsa at any time, and we register ourselves as the main deterrent against attacks by illegal Jewish settlers,” she stressed.

Zionist forces suppressed them with all means and methods, whether through detention or expulsion.

Including Khuwais, one of the Murabithat who was arrested more than nine times, three of whom were sent to Zionist prison.

She is counted as having been expelled from Al-Aqsa for more than 600 days in three years.

She said that the Zionists were gradually removing young men and women from the Al-Aqsa Mosque, through a deportation scheme outside the Old City. Starting from 15 days deportation, up to 6 months.

“Through our presence at the site since early morning, we were able to form a protective shield to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Jewish settlers who invaded through the Maghariba Gate, the keys to which were confiscated by the Zionists in 1967,” she said.

Khuwais emphasized, “defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a task that is not only monopolized by male guards (Murabithun).

However, it is the duty of everyone, including us women, who can achieve it to stand as protectors, even if our blood is spilled.”

She spoke about his most difficult experience in detention, when last year she was summoned for questioning, and his detention was extended for two consecutive weeks.

At that time, Zionist troops raided her house, destroyed her furniture and arrested her husband and deported him to the West Bank. One of his daughters was also summoned for questioning.

Zionist troops repressively beat, dragged and pushed Al-Aqsa guards with sticks, dispersed them and chased them all the way to the Old City of Jerusalem.

The troops also did not hesitate to throw stun grenades and tear gas canisters at Murabithun, and even fired rubber bullets.

“But that didn’t stop us from being redeployed at the gate of the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” she added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)