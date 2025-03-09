SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Palestinian Embroidery Exhibition in US Celebrates Women’s Heritage

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

New Jersey, MINA – The Palestinian Museum U.S. is set to unveil the Palestine History Tapestry, a collection that highlights the resilience and artistry of Palestinian women’s traditional embroidery.

The exhibition, held in honor of International Women’s Day, will open on Sunday with a special ceremony at the Palestinian Museum U.S. in Woodbridge, Connecticut, and will also be accessible online via Zoom.

Originally launched in Oxford in 2012, the Palestine History Tapestry was officially introduced in London in 2018 through a partnership with Middle East Monitor.

The collection features over 100 hand-embroidered panels, each intricately crafted to depict Palestine’s history and cultural heritage. Designed by Palestinian artists, these works were stitched over 12 years by women from refugee camps in Lebanon, Jordan, the West Bank, Gaza, and Naqab. Today, the collection is permanently housed at the Palestinian Museum U.S.[]

