Palestinian Female Prisoners in Israel’s Prison Report Harsh Conditions During Ramadan

West Bank, MINA – Female Palestinian prisoners in Israel’s infamous Damon Prison have raised concerns over ongoing and intensified maltreatment, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, Palinfo reported.

According to a lawyer from the Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs, who visited the facility, prison authorities have been providing detainees with incorrect times for breaking their fast, and serving them inadequate, often spoiled food.

One of the detainees, Nour Muhammad from Nablus, who has been held in Damon since May 12, 2024, described the conditions as “extremely unbearable,” particularly during Ramadan.

Muhammad emphasized that prisoners are not provided with the pre-dawn suhoor meal, which is essential before the fasting period begins.

Karmel Khawaja, 19, from Ni’lin village in the central occupied West Bank, who was arrested on March 2, also complained of the dire conditions, including a severe shortage of clothing during the winter months.

Fidaa Asaf, 49, from Qalqilya, who suffers from leukemia, revealed that despite a court ruling on March 6 directing the prison administration to provide her with appropriate medical care, she has not received any treatment, nor has she been seen by a specialist doctor or taken to the hospital since her arrest two weeks ago.

Another prisoner reported that female detainees were subjected to harassment by female prison guards during strip searches.

Additionally, the prisoners claimed that Damon jailers regularly conduct early morning raids on their cells and force them out into the prison yard during freezing early hours of the day.

These disturbing reports highlight the ongoing challenges and inhumane conditions faced by Palestinian female prisoners in Israel’s detention system, with calls for international attention and intervention growing louder. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

