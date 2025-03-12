SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Female Prisoners in Israel’s Prison Report Harsh Conditions During Ramadan

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views

West Bank, MINA – Female Palestinian prisoners in Israel’s infamous Damon Prison have raised concerns over ongoing and intensified maltreatment, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, Palinfo reported.

According to a lawyer from the Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs, who visited the facility, prison authorities have been providing detainees with incorrect times for breaking their fast, and serving them inadequate, often spoiled food.

One of the detainees, Nour Muhammad from Nablus, who has been held in Damon since May 12, 2024, described the conditions as “extremely unbearable,” particularly during Ramadan.

Muhammad emphasized that prisoners are not provided with the pre-dawn suhoor meal, which is essential before the fasting period begins.

Also Read: Palestine Rejects Israeli Request to Roof Ibrahimi Mosque Courtyard

Karmel Khawaja, 19, from Ni’lin village in the central occupied West Bank, who was arrested on March 2, also complained of the dire conditions, including a severe shortage of clothing during the winter months.

Fidaa Asaf, 49, from Qalqilya, who suffers from leukemia, revealed that despite a court ruling on March 6 directing the prison administration to provide her with appropriate medical care, she has not received any treatment, nor has she been seen by a specialist doctor or taken to the hospital since her arrest two weeks ago.

Another prisoner reported that female detainees were subjected to harassment by female prison guards during strip searches.

Additionally, the prisoners claimed that Damon jailers regularly conduct early morning raids on their cells and force them out into the prison yard during freezing early hours of the day.

Also Read: Six Palestinian Citizens Martyred in Israeli Attacks in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire

These disturbing reports highlight the ongoing challenges and inhumane conditions faced by Palestinian female prisoners in Israel’s detention system, with calls for international attention and intervention growing louder. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Conduct House-to-House Raid in Azzun, Northern West Bank

TagGender and Injustice Harsh Conditions Human Rights Inhumane Treatment Israel prison Middle East conflict Palestinian Female Prisoners Palestinian rights Palestinian women political prisoners Prison Conditions Ramadan Ramadan Struggles Women Prisoners

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Paul Pogba (photo: Screenshot from Berita pagi)
Europe

Paul Pogba Provides Free Meals for Palestinians in Gaza During Ramadan

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian Female Prisoners in Israel’s Prison Report Harsh Conditions During Ramadan

  • 6 hours ago
Palestinian Death Toll of Israeli Aggresion on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Six Palestinian Citizens Martyred in Israeli Attacks in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire

  • 17 hours ago
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Conduct House-to-House Raid in Azzun, Northern West Bank

  • 22 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Illegal Settlers Establish New Outpost in Huwara, Nablus

  • 22 hours ago
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with Syria’s new de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Image: X)
International

Al-Sharaa Pledges Investigation into Alleged Mass Killing in Syrian Coastal City

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 15:04 WIB
Load More
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:50 WIB
Indonesia

KNEKS, MUKISI, and Bank Muamalat Strengthen Sharia Finance in the Health Sector

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:35 WIB
Indonesia

Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB
International

UK, France, Italy, Germany Welcome Arab Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 17:42 WIB
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with Syria’s new de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Image: X)
International

Al-Sharaa Pledges Investigation into Alleged Mass Killing in Syrian Coastal City

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 15:04 WIB
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Palestine

AWG’s Safari Ramadhan with Palestinian Scholars Held in Various Regions in Indonesia

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 09:01 WIB
America

US Suspends Military Aid to Ukraine

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 17:58 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us