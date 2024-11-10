MER-C Volunteer Shares the Strength of Palestinian Women in the Middle of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Bogor, MINA – MER-C volunteer Ita Muswita shared the resilience of Palestinian women amidst the blockade and Israeli aggression during her mission in the Gaza Strip, at the *Millennial Peacemaker Forum* talk show held at the Darussalam Mosque in Cibubur on Sunday.

Ita, a midwife, joined the MER-C Medical Emergency Team (EMT) on March 18, 2024, to serve in Gaza. She assisted in childbirth for Palestinian women under difficult conditions, with limited medical supplies and insufficient care.

She explained that Gaza is not in a good condition for pregnant women, as they suffer from a lack of vitamins, newborns cannot be vaccinated, and there is a risk of stunting. Additionally, thousands of tons of bombs have been dropped, which may cause cancer.

She continued, “Once, I assisted in the delivery of a woman whose husband had been martyred. When the baby was born, I said, ‘One martyr will be replaced by a thousand mujahids.’”

Despite the difficult conditions, Ita expressed admiration for the courage of Palestinian women in Gaza, who bravely give birth to new generations, undeterred by fear.

“For me, we must all fight together. Palestine is not just a matter for the people of the West Bank and Gaza; it is our collective responsibility. Every day is our day to care for Palestine,” she said.

The *Millennial Peacemaker Forum: Hero Vibes, Millennials Brave Enough to Speak* is part of the 2024 Palestinian Solidarity Month (BSP) series, organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)