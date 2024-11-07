Hamas Calls for Protection of Palestinian Women in Israeli Prisons

Gaza, MINA – Hamas Movement said that the Israeli Damon prison administration’s confiscation of Palestinian detained women’s Islamic clothes including, Jilbabs, hijabs and niqabs, is a dangerous escalation of the Israeli violations against Palestinian imprisoned women.

Hamas stressed in a statement on Wednesday that these heinous crimes and the abuse of Palestinian women inside Israeli prisons are carried out in violation of all religions, laws, and human values, and cannot be ignored, Palinfo reports.

It pointed out that the tragic conditions and arbitrary inspections that male and female prisoners are exposed to inside Israeli jails, as well as the deprivation of all basic needs and necessary supplies, including food, medicine, clothing and blankets, are aimed at deliberate moral and physical killing of prisoners, which is confirmed by facts and figures.

The Hamas Movement called on local and international human rights and legal bodies, especially those concerned with women’s rights, to pressure the Israeli occupation authority to halt its arbitrary practices against Palestinian women.

The Movement called on the Palestinian people, national factions, popular movements, and detainees’ families to escalate protests in support of the prisoners.

The Hamas official Majed Abu Qutaish, for his part, said the Damon prison administration’s confiscation of Palestinian female prisoners’ Islamic clothes is a dangerous escalation in targeting Palestinian women inside Israeli prisons.

Abu Qutaish underlined that these practices, which come under direct orders from the extremist occupation government, aim to slowly kill male and female prisoners inside prisons, which is supported by facts and figures as the number of martyrs who have died due to maltreatment inside Israeli jails has remarkably increased in recent months.

Abu Qutaish called on the international community to take decisive measures to oblige Israel to stop its crimes and arbitrary practices against the Palestinians.

At least 94 Palestinian female prisoners are currently held in the Damon prison, suffering from Israeli systematic starvation policy which has led to the outbreak of diseases and body hormonal changes. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)