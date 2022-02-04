The Privileges of the Month of Rajab

By Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Allah Subhanahu wa Taala said in Surah Al-Taubah [9]: 36.

نَّ عِدَّةَ الشُّهُوْرِ عِنْدَ اللّٰهِ اثْنَا عَشَرَ شَهْرًا فِيْ كِتٰبِ اللّٰهِ يَوْمَ خَلَقَ السَّمٰوٰتِ وَالْاَرْضَ مِنْهَآ اَرْبَعَةٌ حُرُمٌ ۗذٰلِكَ الدِّيْنُ الْقَيِّمُ ەۙ فَلَا تَظْلِمُوْا فِيْهِنَّ اَنْفُسَكُمْ وَقَاتِلُوا الْمُشْرِكِيْنَ كَاۤفَّةً كَمَا يُقَاتِلُوْنَكُمْ كَاۤفَّةً ۗوَاعْلَمُوْٓا اَنَّ اللّٰهَ مَعَ الْمُتَّقِيْنَ. (التوبة[٩]: ٣٦

“Indeed, the number of months according to Allah is twelve months, (as) in Allah’s decree when He created the heavens and the earth, of which there were four forbidden months. That is the straight religion, so do not wrong yourselves in that (fourth month), and fight the polytheists as they fight all of you. And know that Allah is with those who are pious.”

The commentators explain that the four months referred to in the verse are the months of Rajab, Dzulqa’dah, Dzulhijjah and Muharram.

According to Al-Shaykh Sayyid Bahruddin bin Abdurrazzaq Azmat Khan Al-Hafizh, Rajab consists of three letter acronyms, namely: Ra’ from the sentence Rahmatullah (God’s grace), Jim from the jinayatul-‘abd sentence (the fault of Allah’s servant), and Ba’ from the sentence birrullah (benevolence of Allah).

The month Rajab is also called by the name al-Summun which means deaf. Deafness here means not being able to hear the sound of weapons because war is forbidden throughout the month of Rajab.

The explanation is based on a hadith which states:

الزَّمَانُ قَدِ اسْتَدَارَ كَهَيْئَتِهِ يَوْمَ خَلَقَ السَّمَوَاتِ وَالأَرْضَ ، السَّنَةُ اثْنَا عَشَرَ شَهْرًا ، مِنْهَا أَرْبَعَةٌ حُرُمٌ ، ثَلاَثَةٌ مُتَوَالِيَاتٌ ذُو الْقَعْدَةِ وَذُو الْحِجَّةِ وَالْمُحَرَّمُ ، وَرَجَبُ مُضَرَ الَّذِى بَيْنَ جُمَادَى وَشَعْبَانَ

“A year revolves as it has been since Allah created the heavens and the earth. One year has twelve months. Among them are four haram (holy) months. Three months in a row, namely Dzulqa’dah, Dzulhijjah and Muharram. (One more month is) Rajab Mudhor which is between Jumadil (end) and Sha’ban”. (H.R. Bukhari and Muslim).

These months are called haram (holy) months to strengthen the haraam and holiness of fighting in those months. So, in those months, one should not abuse oneself by doing prohibited acts or committing immorality in those months, because the sin is greater. Including self-harm is violating the honor of that month by waging war.

The previous scholar, Al-Qadhi Abu Ya’la explained, that they are called the forbidden months because in these months various killings are forbidden. The Jahiliyyah people also believe so. And in these months is emphasized that is forbidden to do unlawful acts because of the glory of these months. Likewise in those months it is very good to do the deeds of obedience.

Some scholars are of the opinion that it is forbidden to fight in this month is mansukh (the law has been abolished) and it is permissible to start fighting. Namely fighting the disbelievers who fought the Muslims in the month of Rajab and other forbidden months, because of the general arguments in this matter.

The conclusion is that starting a war in the month of Rajab is haraam But if the enemies of Islam are fighting the Muslims, or the war is a continuation of the previous months, then there is nothing wrong with fighting in that month.

Rasulullah Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam also prayed for blessings in the month of Rajab. As mentioned from Anas bin Malik Radhiallahu ‘Anhu:

كَانَ النَّبِيُّ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ إِذَا دَخَلَ رَجَبٌ قَالَ اللَّهُمَّ بَارِكْ لَنَا فِي رَجَبٍ وَشَعْبَانَ وَبَارِكْ لَنَا فِي رَمَضَانَ

“That the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam when entering the month of Rajab, he prays which means: ‘O Allah, bless us in the months of Rajab and Sha’ban and bless us in the month of Ramadan’. (H.R. Ahmad and Ath-Tabarani. However, this hadith is considered weak according to Shaykh Al-Albany).”

In addition to the month of Rajab as a sacred (noble) month, the month of Rajab in Islamic law also has several features, as follows:

Isra Mi’raj

Isra Mi’raj is an important event for the Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam. At that time, in less than a whole night, the Messenger of Allah, Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam, moved from the Grand Mosque to the Aqsa Mosque and headed for Sidratul Muntaha.

Isra Miraj is the great journey of the Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam to the seventh heaven to receive prayer orders from Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala.

As this event is described by Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala in the Qur’an Q.S. Al-Isra [17]: 1.

سُبْحٰنَ الَّذِيْٓ اَسْرٰى بِعَبْدِهٖ لَيْلًا مِّنَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ اِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ الْاَقْصَا الَّذِيْ بٰرَكْنَا حَوْلَهٗ لِنُرِيَهٗ مِنْ اٰيٰتِنَاۗ اِنَّهٗ هُوَ السَّمِيْعُ الْبَصِيْرُ (الإسراء[١٧]: ١

“Glory be to Allah, Who has traveled His servant (Muhammad) at night from the Grand Mosque to the Aqsa Mosque which We have blessed around him so that We may show him some of Our (greatness) signs. Verily, He is All-Hearing, All-Seeing.”

This great event occurred on the 27th of Rajab during the prophetic period of the Prophet Muhammad, Shallallahu Alaihi Wasallam. Therefore, every 27th of Rajab, Muslims always commemorate Isra’ Mi’raj in general, especially in Indonesia. The month of Rajab is identical to the Isra Mi’raj of the Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam, although some scholars disagree on when exactly the Isra’ Mi’raj took place, because it is not mentioned textually in the hadith.

The victory of the Prophet Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam in the Tabuk War.

In the year 9 Hijri, the month of Rajab, the Prophet sallallaahu Alaihi Wasallam saw the military victory in the Battle of Tabuk, and marked the completion of Islamic authority over the entire Arabian peninsula. Despite the arduous journey from Medina to Sham, the 30,000 Muslim troops still embarked on it.

Qibla Direction Change

The change in the direction of the Qibla from Baitul Maqdis (Al-Aqsa Mosque) to the Ka’bah of Makkah Al-Mukaramah, this event occurred in the middle of the month of Rajab, after the Prophet sallallaahu Alaihi Wasallam moved to Medina. The wisdom of moving the Qibla direction is to test the faith of Muslims in worshiping Allah Subhanhu Wa Ta’ala.

Liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the clutches of the European Crusaders

The liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the clutches of the European Crusaders who had ruled for almost a century. This incident occurred in the month of Rajab in 1187 AD which was led by Saladin Al-Ayyubi. This conquest was not only due to the fundamental importance of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Islam, but also because of the role of the crusaders in the effort to conquer Muslim lands.

Seeing the historical events that occurred, the month of Rajab is a month of struggle for Muslims. Hopefully we can learn from it. (T/RE1).

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)