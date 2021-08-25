The Number of Jews Entering Aqsa Mosque Increases 60 Percent

Jerusalem, MINA – Jewish groups on Tuesday showed an increase in the number of Jews who raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque for the past 3 months, since being allowed to re-enter Al-Aqsa, after the last Israeli military aggression to Gaza.

Chanel 7 Israel, citing a statement by the leadership of the Jewish group, said that there was an increase in the number of Jews who stormed into the Aqsa Mosque, as much as 60 percent in the last three months, reaching 9,804 Jews, when compared to last year at the same time, reaching 6,133 people.

The Jewish Temple Organization explained that the increase in the number of Jews to the Aqsa Mosque was due to the feelings of the majority of the Jewish public regarding the improving condition of the Jews in the Aqsa Mosque, they were allowed to carry out Jewish prayer rituals openly, and released them on the media and social networks.

On Tuesday morning, dozens of Jews returned to the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque through the door of Morocco (Maghoribah), closely guarded by the Israeli police, they went around and performed Jewish Talmud prayers in the eastern area of ​​the Al-Aqsa courtyard.

Israel allowed the Jews to invade the Al-Aqsa Mosque every day, morning and evening, in an effort to change the demographic map there, and to divide it between the Muslims and the Jews, as they managed to do at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Hebron. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)