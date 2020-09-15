The Ministry of Waqf Warns of Destructions Al-Qa`qa Mosque by Israel

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Waqf and Religious Affairs in the Gaza Strip warned that the Israeli occupation authorities had destroyed the Qa`qa bin Amr Mosque in the city of Silwan, south of Jerusalem, because it was deemed to have built without permission.

In its statement on Monday, the Ministry demanded the need for an international institution that calls for human rights and freedom of worship to confront racist decisions from the occupying authorities targeting places of worship, Quds Press reported.

The ministry also called on the international community, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take action to protect Islamic holy sites and places of worship in the occupied city of Jerusalem, through daily targeting.

Early Monday, the occupation authorities signed an order to demolish the Qa’qaa bin Amr Mosque, and gave them 21 days for objection to the court.

This two-story mosque was built in 2012, covers an area of ​​110 square meters, and hundreds of Palestinians pray in it every day.

In 2015, Israeli authorities issued an order to dismantle the mosque, but residents did not implement the decision.

In recent weeks, Israeli authorities have stepped up the demolition of Palestinian homes, particularly in Silwan, and over the past few years, settlers have seized dozens of houses in the city.

The Israeli settlement organization El-Ad said they wanted to turn Silwan into a Jewish area called the “City of David”.

Silwan is the village closest to the walls and gates of Old Jerusalem, on the southeast side adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its outer walls, and is considered one of the most populous areas in the city of Jerusalem. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)