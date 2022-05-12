Supporting Nakba Commemoration, AWG Raises Indonesian-Palestinian Flags in Several Regions

Bogor, MINA – Supporting the commemoration of the 74th Nakba Day, the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) will hold the raising of Indonesian and Palestinian flags in a number of areas.

“In response to the planned celebration of Israel’s claim of independence on May 14 and the commemoration of Nakba Day on May 15, the AWG will organize several activities. First, the raising of Indonesian and Palestinian flags in various areas,” said Chairman of AWG Presidium M Anshorullah to MINA on Wednesday.

“Flags were raised in Lampung, West Java, Banten, Central Java, West and East Kalimantan, Jambi, South Sumatra, and Lampung, Bandung and Semarang have started as of today,” he said.

He said this activity was a form of expression for the Indonesian people to support the commemoration of the 74th Nakba Day.

Anshor also revealed that, apart from raising the flag, AWG will also hold a peaceful protest in front of the US Embassy in Jakarta on May 14, and the Webinar “Suing Claims for Israel’s Independence on May 14, 1948” on May 15, 2022.

The Nakba is the annual anniversary of the expulsion of the Palestinians that led to the formation of Israel in 1948. This day is celebrated every 15 May. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)