Starting on November, Saudi Receives 10,000 Foreign Umrah Pilgrims Every Week

Makkah, MINA – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting in early November, is ready to receive around 10,000 foreign Umrah pilgrims from outside the kingdom, every week, with the Covid-19 prevention protocol.

The age of pilgrims allowed is only 18-50 years old according to the decision of the Ministry of Health, Arab News reported on Monday.

More than 500 companies related to umrah have been affected by the corona virus pandemic.

The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has drawn up guidelines for accepting pilgrims from outside the kingdom, which will be implemented from November 1, in a gradual continuation of the Umrah service.

Saudia airline has also announced the reopening of 33 flight destinations, most of which are green countries where Covid-19 has not spread and preventive measures have been implemented.

Ahmed Bajaifer, an investor in an umrah company, expects umrah companies to be able to handle this number by implementing preventive measures.

They must present a PCR test certificate proving that they have tested negative for Covid-19. The certificate must be issued by a trusted laboratory in the congregation country, no more than 72 hours before departure.

Pilgrims coming from abroad will be divided into groups of 50 worshipers with a guide. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)