Kingdom of Saudi Distributes SR 500 Million Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched a campaign to collect aid from the community in the amount of more than SR 500 million as support and assistance for the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“Based on the humanitarian role pioneered by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom has organized the operation of air and sea bridges to distribute aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and launched a campaign to collect aid from the community in excess of (SR 500) million as support and,” said the Arab Embassy Saudi Arabia in Jakarta in a press statement received by MINA on Monday.

Previously, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Indonesia, Faisal Abdullah Al Amudi, said that the aid package consisted of three aid channels carrying 401 containers. There are 289 containers containing various medical needs. Meanwhile, 112 other containers carried food and shelter needs.

In addition, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has sent aid packages from 27 air flights carrying 604 tons.

“Thank God the amount of aid reached 5 billion Saudi riyals,” he said in Jakarta on Thursday.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also called for the international community to assume responsibility for immediately stopping Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip and rejecting collective punishment methods targeting civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made every effort to overcome the crisis occurring in the Gaza Strip and address the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia unites the positions of Arab and Islamic countries in facing this crisis by holding an Extraordinary Joint Arab and Islamic Summit to support the Palestinian people in facing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and lifting the blockade. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)