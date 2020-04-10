As 150 Members of Saudi Kingdom Infected by COVID-19

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s elite hospital, which treats members of the royal family is currently on “high alert” after their senior members are infected with COVID-19.

According to the New York Times report on Wednesday, as many as 150 nobles in the Kingdom are now believed to have contracted the virus.

The highest positive Royal member so far is Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Capital City of Riyadh, in his 70s, who is now receiving intensive care. Dozens of members of the royal family were also reported to have fallen ill.

The hospital is preparing 500 beds for possible VIP patients.

The report said there were thousands of Saudi princes. Many traveled regularly to Europe and some were believed to have contracted the virus, then brought it back to Saudi Arabia.

King Salman himself is rumored to have been secluded in a palace on an island near the city of Jeddah, the Red Sea. Meanwhile, Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman is in a remote resort near Neom, in the North West of Saudi Arabia.

Professor at Rice University Kristians Coates Ulrichsen, who studies the Kingdom, said the spread of coronavirusirus to the royal family is likely to cause serious problems for Riyadh.

“If reaching a family, then it becomes an urgent problem,” said Kristian.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health recorded 147 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,752. On the same day, the royal health minister warned that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country could reach 200,000 in the coming weeks. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)