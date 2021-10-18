Makkah Grand Mosque Reclose Rows of Congregational Prayers

Makkah, MINA – The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque ordered officers to remove social distancing stickers inside mosques, and begin to close the congregational prayer rows.

The removal of the stickers from indoor and outdoor corridors, squares and facilities of the Grand Mosque in Makkah is in line with the decision to relax precautionary measures and the resumption of acceptance of Umrah pilgrims. MENA FN reported on Sunday.

The announcement was made by the Deputy Secretary General of Tafwij and Congregation Management at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Osama bin Mansur Al-Hujaili.

He said, before this, stickers were installed to help implement physical distancing inside mosques in accordance with health authorities’ directions to prevent the spread of the emerging corona virus.

The visual identity around the Kaaba was also changed, by replacing the plastic partitions adjacent to the Kaaba with a barrier tape, in an effort to fully receive visitors to the Grand Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)