Saudi: No COVID-19 Cases Found from Hajj Pilgrims

Mecca, MINA – The Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia said that so far there were no cases of COVID-19 among the pilgrims.

“Health protocol and preventive measures ensure a safe Hajj season,” said Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly as quoted from Arab News on Monday.

Dr. Mohammed explained that the first stage of the health protocol had begun before the prospective pilgrims arrived at the Grand Mosque. “At this phase, we ensure that all pilgrims have received the necessary vaccines,” he said.

The second stage, he continued, was to provide understanding among worshipers about the importance of COVID-19 prevention measures.

“Because the pilgrims are from different nationalities, awareness campaigns were launched through different languages,” he said.

Then, special health guides who accompany pilgrims also routinely check their health and provide advice.

Al-Aly said his party provided 13 hospitals in the city of Mecca and dozens of mobile clinics in the field.

“In addition, we provide 180 ambulances that can provide intensive care services,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Interior Ministry spokesman Colonel Talal Al-Shalhoub said security services and government entities are implementing health prevention plans at the holy sites.

“Security officers will continue to do their duty and prevent unauthorized persons from entering the holy place,” Al-Shalhoub said.

“Those found violating the rules will be arrested and punished,” he continued.

On Sunday, the worshipers worshiped and rested in Mina before continuing their journey to the Arafah field on Monday morning.

This year is the second year of restrictions on the number of pilgrims with a quota of 60 thousand, and is specifically for Saudi citizens and expatriates who have settled there.

They were chosen from more than 500 thousand prospective pilgrims who registered. Of the 60 thousand pilgrims, some are Indonesian citizens who live in Saudi Arabia. (T/RE1)

