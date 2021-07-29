Imaam Yakhsyallah: Ability to Perform Hajj During Pandemic is Knowledge

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur stated that one of the conditions for the ability to perform Hajj during this pandemic is knowledge.

“Only the pilgrimage that includes istito’ah (ability) requirements, namely cost, travel safety, health, physical ability, time, and one more thing is knowledge,” he said in the MINA Talks webinar, which was held by the MINA News Agency on Wednesday with the theme “Record of Hajj 1442H during the Pandemic”.

The MINATalks webinar featured speakers: Eko Hartono, Indonesian Consul General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Ade Marfuddin -Hajj Observer, UIN Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta; and Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur – Lecturer of the Shuffah Al-Qur’an High School Abdullah bin Mas’ud.

The knowledge that Yakhsyallah means is that in carrying out Hajj in the midst of a pandemic, do not misunderstand making decisions and in carrying out the conditions of the pillars.

Furthermore, Imam explained, Muslims must be grateful and happy, the Hajj can still be held in the midst of a pandemic, even though it is limited.

“If we just blame, it will only add to the problem. So let’s build a positive narrative, hopefully the pandemic will end soon,” explained Imaam Yakhsyallah.

In conditions during a pandemic, organizers must have the courage to make fundamental changes, but it is not a matter of principle. The principle in Islam is the existence of ruksah (lightening).

The webinar was opened by Rifa Berlian Arifin on behalf of the MINA Leader, while the hosts were Rana Setyawan (MINA Coverage Coordinator) and Sri Astuti (MINA Deputy Coordinator) as Moderator.

