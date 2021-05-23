A Man Attacks Imam Friday Prayers at Makkah Grand Mosque

Makkah, MINA – A known-gunman attacked Imam of Makkah Grand Mosque on Friday. The incident took place when he delivered Friday sermon.

Al Watan reported on Saturday, the Imam is known as Syekh Baleelah. The attacker was wearing ihram clothes and ran towards him.

The attacker for the Imam Masjid was around then age of forty. When arrested by officers, he admitted that he was the Mahdi who was awaited.

Before reaching the pulpit and harming Sheikh Baleelah, he had already been arrested by the security forces.

The security forces of the Grand Mosque in Makkah then informed the public prosecutor about this incident.

The authorities then said that they would verify his health condition. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)